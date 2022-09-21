Read full article on original website
Related
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
thecolumbusceo.com
Back Columbus Blue to Host First Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser. The golf tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, at Bull Creek Golf Course - located at 7333 Lynch Road in Midland. There will be morning and afternoon tee times available. See more.
thecolumbusceo.com
Columbus State University to Kick Off Week-long Homecoming Events Sept. 26
Columbus State University announces its Homecoming 2022 event schedule for students, employees, alumni and the community. The fun-filled festivities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and conclude on Saturday, Oct. 1. From contests and tailgating, to concerts, and a parade, friends of CSU and their families won’t want to miss any of the events—most of which are free and open to the public—throughout the week.
thecolumbusceo.com
Hallmark Christmas Movie in Production in LaGrange
Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? If you’re in LaGrange, the answer is YES! Hallmark is filming a new Christmas movie in the heart of the city. The LaGrange Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page - which showed a few officers next to Ansley Gordon, who is starring in the Hallmark movie being filmed in downtown LaGrange. See more.
Comments / 0