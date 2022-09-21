ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

theforestscout.com

Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog

Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How comedian Steven Wright’s life changed in five minutes

Academy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated comedian Steven Wright joins John Williams to talk about his career, his very first appearance on Johnny Carson, how his Tonight Show appearances changed the trajectory of his career, how his comedic style is an exaggerated version of his personality, the way he comes up with material, and the new material he is especially proud of right now. Steven will be performing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on October 6th. You can buy tickets here.
SKOKIE, IL
Fox News

Chicago suburb rejects Harrison Ford statue over cost, actor's bullying memories

A Chicago suburb reportedly decided against a pitch this week to build a statue of actor Harrison Ford, who attended high school in the city. Aldermen on the Park Ridge, Illinois, City Council said they were concerned over the cost of a statue, that the pitch had come from outside of the city and whether Ford, who was reportedly bullied when he was a teenager, would appreciate the recognition, according to the Chicago Tribune.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Entertainment
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5. 
LONG GROVE, IL
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Brume#Lake Forest High School
theforestscout.com

Ameena Alsikafi, Staff Writer

Ameena Alsikafi is a junior at Lake Forest High School. She is a first time writer for The Forest Scout. In her free time she enjoys playing tennis, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.
LAKE FOREST, IL
theforestscout.com

Block Day Schedule: Should LFHS Go Back to the Way Things Were?

During the 2020-2021 school year, LFHS implemented a schedule that looks much different from what it is currently. This schedule includes “block days” four days out of the week, a day where a student only has four of their classes; each class lasts for an hour and twenty minutes.
LAKE FOREST, IL
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
theforestscout.com

Fantasy Forecast: Episode 1

Fantasy Football fanatics Mateo Morrone, Bobby Alzamora, and Dylan Walsh highlight Fantasy Football boom and busts each week. Tune in interesting matchups, and player rankings that are coming up the following week.
LAKE FOREST, IL
theforestscout.com

A Summer at the Pavillion: Recapping Ravinia’s 2022 Season

Unlike most high schoolers working at their summer jobs, I spent many nights at work watching endless shows performed throughout Ravinia's 2022 concert season, whether it was Diana Ross or Pitbull taking the stage. This summer, I joined one of my best friends as an usher at Ravinia Festival...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
luxesource.com

How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad

Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The end of an era at The Museum of Science and Industry

Kathleen McCarthy is the Director of Collections and Head Curator with the Museum of Science and Industry. She joins John Landecker to discuss the auctioning off of the collection of circus memorabilia which was a long-standing exhibit at the museum for the last five decades.
CHICAGO, IL

