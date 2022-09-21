Read full article on original website
theforestscout.com
Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog
Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
wgnradio.com
How comedian Steven Wright’s life changed in five minutes
Academy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated comedian Steven Wright joins John Williams to talk about his career, his very first appearance on Johnny Carson, how his Tonight Show appearances changed the trajectory of his career, how his comedic style is an exaggerated version of his personality, the way he comes up with material, and the new material he is especially proud of right now. Steven will be performing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on October 6th. You can buy tickets here.
Chicago suburb rejects Harrison Ford statue over cost, actor's bullying memories
A Chicago suburb reportedly decided against a pitch this week to build a statue of actor Harrison Ford, who attended high school in the city. Aldermen on the Park Ridge, Illinois, City Council said they were concerned over the cost of a statue, that the pitch had come from outside of the city and whether Ford, who was reportedly bullied when he was a teenager, would appreciate the recognition, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
theforestscout.com
Ameena Alsikafi, Staff Writer
Ameena Alsikafi is a junior at Lake Forest High School. She is a first time writer for The Forest Scout. In her free time she enjoys playing tennis, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.
theforestscout.com
Block Day Schedule: Should LFHS Go Back to the Way Things Were?
During the 2020-2021 school year, LFHS implemented a schedule that looks much different from what it is currently. This schedule includes “block days” four days out of the week, a day where a student only has four of their classes; each class lasts for an hour and twenty minutes.
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
theforestscout.com
Fantasy Forecast: Episode 1
Fantasy Football fanatics Mateo Morrone, Bobby Alzamora, and Dylan Walsh highlight Fantasy Football boom and busts each week. Tune in interesting matchups, and player rankings that are coming up the following week. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to...
theforestscout.com
A Summer at the Pavillion: Recapping Ravinia’s 2022 Season
Unlike most high schoolers working at their summer jobs, I spent many nights at work watching endless shows performed throughout Ravinia’s 2022 concert season, whether it was Diana Ross or Pitbull taking the stage. This summer, I joined one of my best friends as an usher at Ravinia Festival,...
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
luxesource.com
How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad
Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
wgnradio.com
The end of an era at The Museum of Science and Industry
Kathleen McCarthy is the Director of Collections and Head Curator with the Museum of Science and Industry. She joins John Landecker to discuss the auctioning off of the collection of circus memorabilia which was a long-standing exhibit at the museum for the last five decades.
