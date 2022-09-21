Read full article on original website
Columbus State University to Kick Off Week-long Homecoming Events Sept. 26
Columbus State University announces its Homecoming 2022 event schedule for students, employees, alumni and the community. The fun-filled festivities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and conclude on Saturday, Oct. 1. From contests and tailgating, to concerts, and a parade, friends of CSU and their families won’t want to miss any of the events—most of which are free and open to the public—throughout the week.
Columbus Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands. It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus. Kendrick...
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan attends Georgia Coroner’s Association annual meeting
(GEORGIA) -The Georgia Coroner’s Association is holding its annual meeting in Macon this week. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan is one of many coroners from across the state in attendance. The event is also being attended by local and state leaders, along with representatives from law enforcement agencies. Georgia Governor Bryan Kemp was a guest […]
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn
Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach
In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
Back Columbus Blue to Host First Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Back Columbus Blue is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser. The golf tournament is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, at Bull Creek Golf Course - located at 7333 Lynch Road in Midland. There will be morning and afternoon tee times available. See more.
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of their loved one and son. Friday night one Georgia family gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell Williams was […]
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
How to watch: IMG Academy vs. Central-Phenix City is ESPN's high school football game of the week
The juggernaut from Florida travels to Alabama today for a nationally televised game
Alabama middle school threatened online – for second day in row
An Alabama middle school was threatened in a social media post, police said early Wednesday. It was the second day in a row for such threats. Opelika police say the Opelika Middle School was referenced in a threatening social media post. Police responded to the school, evacuated the building and...
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
