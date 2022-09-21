Read full article on original website
FAU Football: Owls make preparations for road matchup against Purdue
The FAU football team (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) head on the road this weekend to face the Purdue University Boilermakers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten). The Owls will look to gain back momentum after suffering a heavy defeat to the University of Central Florida Knights at home last weekend. Head coach Willie...
Unofficial SG election results: Rhoda Hoods and Kaila Palmer win seats in Boca Senate, student body approves all seven amendments
Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect that Rhoda Hoods served as Boca Raton campus Governor for the 2021-22 academic year, not the Fall 2021 semester. The unofficial Student Government election results are in: the FAU community voted to approve all seven amendments that were on the ballot, and Rhoda Hoods and Kaila Palmer won their seats in the Boca Raton Senate.
