Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Man seriously injured in shooting outside after-hours Opelousas restaurant
One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Lafayette Police Say Shots Were Fired from a Sunroof in Drive-by Shooting
There has been another shooting in Lafayette. Solving the case may be impossible. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting, but the victims are not being cooperative. Thursday night just before 10 o'clock there was a drive-by...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
Local business and police searching for suspect
A Lafayette business and LPD are asking for help to identify a man who stole some items from the store yesterday.
REPORT: Gunman opened fire through sunroof in late night Lafayette shooting
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say
A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Man allegedly kicked down ex-girlfriend's apartment door, shot and killed man who was visiting her
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of kicking down the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment and killing a man who was there to visit her late Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.
UPDATE: Barricaded Fugitive Arrested in Vermilion Parish After Attempting to Evade Police
A developing story out of Abbeville is said to involve a large SWAT presence. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, John Micah LeBlanc was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday, September 23 after barricading himself inside of an Abbeville home in an attempt to evade police. ORIGINAL...
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
Gueydan caretaker arrested after stealing $56,000
A Gueydan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from the person she was hired to care for.
Homeless man indicted in slaying of Broussard man
A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up an indictment this week in the July slaying of a Broussard man.
BR Police Says ‘Misinformation’ Hurting Allie Rice Murder Investigation as Reward Hits $37,500 and Counting
As the investigation into the murder of LSU student Allie Rice continues, Baton Rouge police say misinformation is hindering their progress. According to Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, rumors and misinformation are also hurting Allie's family. Last week, Rice was found shot to death in her car off Government...
Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say
A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Suspects indicted on murder charges in two Broussard homicides
A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday. Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr. Dazjhalun...
Baton Rouge police chief defends chase that ended in fatal crash: 'We prevented a shooting'
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defended the officers involved in a chase that ended in a fatal multi-vehicle crash this week, saying he believes they may have stopped a shooting after guns were found near the fleeing suspect's car. "We believe based on the information provided to us that...
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
