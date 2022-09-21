Read full article on original website
Defeated Rhode Island GOP candidate for governor endorses Democratic incumbent
Defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jonathan Riccitelli made waves in the Ocean State on Friday when he announced he was backing Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee over his primary rival. Riccitelli, who long trailed his rival Ashley Kalus in the primary showdown, chastised her campaign as "baseless," ripped her for dishonesty,...
MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary
Brett Smiley won 46 out of the city's 82 voting precincts.
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket: Tidewater, housing, schools, rail… Mayor Don Grebian & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews a leader in Rhode Island. Last week he interviewed Pawtucket Mayor Grebian about the Tidewater soccer stadium, the “Apex” development and more ideas for the future. Grebian has lots of plans to discuss including a new school on the site of McCoy...
GoLocalProv
Providence Councilor Who Led Effort to Defund Police Poised to be Elected Council President
Providence City Councilor Rachel Miller is poised to be elected to serve as the next President of the Providence City Council. She has called a caucus of the city council for today — weeks before the general election and months before the swearing in of the Council in January of 2023.
GoLocalProv
Kalus Talks Testing and School Choice, Avoids Commenting on Limiting Race Education, Banning Books
Republican candidate for Rhode Island Governor Ashley Kalus held a press conference to unveil what would be her education policy if elected. Kalus pledged to fund universal pre-K, promote public school choice, and “eliminate high-stakes end of the year testing and implement a progress-based testing system.”. Throughout her speech,...
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
ABC6.com
Public Utilities Commission to vote on proposal for energy rate hikes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission will vote on a proposal Friday to increase energy rates for gas and electric bills. The proposed rate hiked by Rhode Island Energy would cost Rhode Islanders an extra $50.76 a month on their electrical bill and an extra $227.23 a year for natural gas.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island to receive federal funding to help veterans
(The Center Square) — A federal investment into veterans in Rhode Island will be focused on a new program. The Rhode Island Department of Health will receive $750,000 in federal funding to implement a three-year plan with the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center and other agencies designed to tackle mental health issues and suicide among the state’s veterans and their families, Gov. Dan McKee said.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 23, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Newport's return, RhodeWorks' demise, and getting ready for gambling's impact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
ABC6.com
Protesters escorted out by police after Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate hikes
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The biggest fear for some Rhode Islander came true Friday after the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to approve energy rate hikes for gas and electric bills. The rate hikes by Rhode Island Energy are set to start on Oct. 1, according to...
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
kiiky.com
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
ecori.org
With Legalization, Will Outdoor Cannabis Farms Pop Up Around Rhode Island? Maybe.
Although Rhode Islanders cultivating cannabis for themselves can already grow the plants outdoors, under the current medical marijuana regulations, licensed commercial cultivators must grow pot indoors. (istock) As Rhode Island regulators begin to put into practice the state’s new recreational marijuana law, they’ll have plenty of logistics to figure out,...
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
