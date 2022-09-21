Read full article on original website
nnbw.com
Nevada unemployment rate unchanged in August
Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.4 percent — unchanged from July. But that is significantly better than the 6 percent rate recorded in August 2021. The non-seasonally adjusted rate — the “raw” rate — however, inched up two-tenths in August to 5.2 percent....
Genoa Lakes Golf courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City
At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
