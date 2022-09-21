Read full article on original website
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Stockton, MO) -- The Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri will remain open at least until a hearing next week. The Christian reform school is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students. A Cedar County judge ruled that it may stay open under monitoring by Missouri child welfare workers. Agape was ordered to shut down earlier this month, but the closure was delayed because a staff member accused of abuse left the school.
livingnewdeal.org
138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO
Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
The 'real estate apocalypse' already hit St. Louis office buildings
ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has wiped away billions of dollars in property value nationwide over the past two years, but for St. Louis’ largest office buildings, the decline started even sooner. Over the last decade, a collection of the region’s largest office buildings dropped nearly 24% in...
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Kia and Hyundai respond to St. Louis' threat of legal action
After St. Louis threatened to sue Kia and Hyundai because their cars were too easy to steal, the car companies have responded by offering some fixes.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
feastmagazine.com
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
