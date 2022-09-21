ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsdale, MO

KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Stockton, MO) -- The Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri will remain open at least until a hearing next week. The Christian reform school is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students. A Cedar County judge ruled that it may stay open under monitoring by Missouri child welfare workers. Agape was ordered to shut down earlier this month, but the closure was delayed because a staff member accused of abuse left the school.
livingnewdeal.org

138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO

Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX 2

3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
