Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist
The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Kiss from a Roescheisen: Seal gets his own signature Leica Q2 camera
The Leica Q2 Dawn collaboration brings iridescent fabric, an Italian scarf, and Seal's flair to this limited edition camera
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2023
Alberta Ferretti was looking for unexpected touches, details and color combinations for her spring collection. “I always like to add a surprising element to my designs,” the designer said before her show in Milan. Cue the fluid silk pants under a skirt in a clashing yet surprisingly appealing juxtaposition of hues — a sage green top over bright sky blue pants, for example.
I’m an interior designer – tacky fall decor that makes your house look cheap including a floral mistake
AS we head into the end of September, fall fans are eager to start decorating their homes for the cozy season ahead. Although it's easy to get carried away, one interior design pro warned that there are several tacky techniques and decor pieces that will make your home look cheap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Beast
These Sunglasses Look and Feel Like Designer Shades Without the Price Tag
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Sunglasses can oftentimes be the small accessory that brings together an entire outfit. If you have a pair that fits your face shape and your style, you can elevate your entire look without any additional effort. That being said, so many of the most popular and stylish brands tend to cost hundreds of dollars. After trying out the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses (only $32), I don’t think I’ll ever overpay for shades ever again.
thespruce.com
How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed
Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
Harper's Bazaar
Ann Getty's Exquisite Designer Handbags to Go on Auction at Christie's
A love story filled with both quiet creativity and utter opulence is what comes to mind when remembering the life of Ann and Gordon Getty. Together, the couple were philanthropists and benefactors of the arts, as well as avid art collectors, auction house royalty, and respected socialites. Individually, Mr. Getty was an award-winning composer who changed the classical music landscape for the better, and Mrs. Getty was an interior designer with the most exquisite taste, from rugs to jewelry, to handbags—and the money to spend on them.
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham Showcases Custom Porsche 356 "Bonsai"
Daniel Arsham has offered a first look at his newly-modified Porsche 1955 356 Speedster inspired by the Japanese aesthetic concept of Wabi Sabi — a world view that finds beauty and serenity in the simple, imperfect, and impermanent. With less than 4,000 Porsche 356 Speedsters in existence, Arsham modifies the grail two-seater convertible into something completely unique, stripping back the layers and embracing the natural age and patina of the nearly 70-year-old car.
CARS・
Complex
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
CNET
Save Up to 70% on Oakley, Ray-Ban and Costa Sunglasses
Summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't step out in style with some cool shades. Until next Monday, Sept. 26, you can grab a pair of Oakley, Ray-Ban or Costa sunglasses for just a fraction of their regular prices. Woot is having a huge end-of-summer sale on dozens of styles that you'll want to check out before they sell out.
sneakernews.com
“Leopard” Prints Accent The Cream Construction Of The Air Force 1 Shadow
Throughout the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary its Shadowed counterpart has enjoyed a constant rotation of titular-hues and mix-matched textiles. Proffering an extensive roster of finely-crafted silhouettes for their female audience, The Swoosh is employing a “Leopard” print amidst its doubled-up construction. Neutral tones fill the most...
Fendi Brought Y2K Fashion to a Luxury Level For its Spring Summer 2023 Women’s Collection
Cargo pants. Navel-baring knit cardigans. Fuzzy sweaters. Slinky slide platforms. These pieces were staples of Y2K fashion and now on constant rotation as the era’s style revival continues dominate today’s fashion. So far, the spring ’23 collections indicate that the macro fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down. And while there are already plenty of mid-market and high street interpretations of the Y2K revival, Fendi’s latest collection shows what the trend can look like when it’s done at a luxury level. For its spring summer ’23 women’s line, which showed Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi womenswear artistic director Kim Jones sent...
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Bucherer Teamed up With Three Swiss Clockmakers for a Very Blue Collaboration
Bucherer has re-entered its blue period. In 2016, the Swiss jeweler and watchmaker launched its first Bucherer Blue collection after convincing nine brands—including Audemars Piguet and Jaeger-LeCoultre—to produce watches in the color that would sell exclusively at its boutiques. For its latest installment, the brand worked with trailblazers like H.Moser & Cie, Girard-Perregaux and L’Epee on a stylish new trio of time tellers. Girard-Perregaux reimagined its famous Tourbillion with Three Bridges for this special collaboration. Unique markings in blue hues can be found on the barrel and bridges of the piece. It has a 60-hour power reserve and can be yours for...
Missoni Women’s Spring 2023
Missoni’s new look is graphic, sexy and scanty. With his first womenswear show, new creative director Filippo Grazioli focused on figure-hugging dresses slit up to the hipbone, many of them gossamer and worn over knit briefs or bodysuits in the Italian brand’s signature space-dyed knits. Gone were the...
Comments / 4