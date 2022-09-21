ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TN

WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
JACKSON, TN
City
Lexington, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Lexington, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Lexington, TN
Government
WBBJ

State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
courieranywhere.com

Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
SAVANNAH, TN
wtva.com

Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
CORINTH, MS
clayconews.com

Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee

GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
GRAND JUNCTION, TN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wtva.com

No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS

