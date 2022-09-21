Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
WBBJ
City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
courieranywhere.com
Weekend Hardin County fair events include demolition derbies, truck and tractor pull
There is still time to enjoy Hardin County’s popular Agricultural Fair. In addition to exhibits, carnival rides and food, there are various other fun events on Friday night and all day Saturday. Friday night there’s a goat show at 6. Then USA Truck and Tractor Pull will start at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
courieranywhere.com
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
Missing 84-year-old man found safe, TBI says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardeman County. The TBI said Friday the man has been found safe in Brownsville.
clayconews.com
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
Man charged with attempted murder after police standoff, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bolivar man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, among other charges after a standoff that lasted several hours. On Sep. 20, Hardeman County deputies responded to a residence, off Highway 57 in Grand Junction, to conduct a welfare check due to concerns for the safety of someone inside.
Comments / 0