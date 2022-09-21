ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Hill, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
courieranywhere.com

Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
SAVANNAH, TN
WBBJ

State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotts Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding

Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
BRUCETON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill City#Local Life#Gospel Music#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Localevent#The Doe Creek School#Vfw#Medlins#The Lexington Progress
WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtva.com

Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose. According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area. Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee

GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
GRAND JUNCTION, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths

The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy