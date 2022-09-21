Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
courieranywhere.com
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
newsleaderonline.com
Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding
Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
Man killed after being struck by buzzard while riding motorcycle in Tennessee
A man was killed after being struck by a bird while riding his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Lawrenceburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
WBBJ
Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose. According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area. Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had...
clayconews.com
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
actionnews5.com
TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths
The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Missing 84-year-old man found safe, TBI says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardeman County. The TBI said Friday the man has been found safe in Brownsville.
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Comments / 0