Lexington, TN

thecamdenchronicle.com

Benton County joins PEP program

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Benton County will be one of six new counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). Benton County/Camden Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorie Matlock and Benton County Economic...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding

Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
BRUCETON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press

The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
JACKSON, TN
courieranywhere.com

Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
SAVANNAH, TN
wtva.com

Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
CORINTH, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths

The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
clayconews.com

Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee

GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
GRAND JUNCTION, TN

