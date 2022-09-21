ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
Department of Labor Grants Nevada with Equity Grant

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has approved $4,562,000 in funding for an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Equity Grant for the state of Nevada. This grant program is the first of its kind and will help ensure all eligible workers have fair...
New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo

Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com.  Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug discount card, which he said will help Nevadans save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs and 20% on name brand prescription drugs regardless of income, age, or citizenship.  Nevada joins Oregon and Washington in ArrayRx Solutions, formerly known as Northwest Prescription […] The post Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project

RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
Reno’s STOL Drag Class Offers a Great Community Feeling

Competitors from around the U.S. braved the dust and smoke from nearby wildfires to fly in the STOL Drag class at Reno this year. [Credit: Cam Walton]. With beautiful weather but varying poor air quality and visibility from a nearby forest fire in California—which is typical this time of year—the STOL Drag National Championship at the Stihl National Championship Air Races at Reno brought competitors in from across the U.S. last week. The STOL Drag competition was once again a welcome addition to the schedule of race classes sponsored by the Reno Air Racing Association, as its versatility allowed it to move to the forefront of the show at a moment’s notice to entertain the crowd when the visibility was reduced below allowable race limits for pylon racing. STOL Drag’s visibility requirements were also reduced by the RVR (runway visual range) from 3 miles to 1 mile, which is well within the safety parameters for STOL Drag—allowing pilots to take the field in front of the grandstands and do what they do best: captivate the crowd.
Jacqueline Nguyen Elected First Nevada President of the American Medical Association Alliance

Jacqueline Nguyen, Esq. is the first Nevadan to be elected to the president role of the American Medical Association Alliance (AMA Alliance), the nation’s largest organization dedicated to representing physician families. Elected in June, Nguyen is also the first president of Southeast Asian descent to lead the organization in its 100-year history. Nguyen has hit the ground running in her new role.
New Nevada Child Support System

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated:...
Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 12:38 p.m.: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special city council meeting on Sept. 29 at noon to discuss the vacancy and how to move forward with filling Delgado’s role. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ward 3 councilmember Oscar Delgado announced he will resign from the...
