Scotts Hill, TN

thecamdenchronicle.com

Benton County joins PEP program

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Benton County will be one of six new counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). Benton County/Camden Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorie Matlock and Benton County Economic...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding

Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
BRUCETON, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
courieranywhere.com

Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
SAVANNAH, TN
WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
HUMBOLDT, TN
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word

A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
TRENTON, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

