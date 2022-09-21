Read full article on original website
thecamdenchronicle.com
Benton County joins PEP program
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Benton County will be one of six new counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). Benton County/Camden Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorie Matlock and Benton County Economic...
WBBJ
City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
radionwtn.com
Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
WBBJ
Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
newsleaderonline.com
Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding
Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
courieranywhere.com
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
WBBJ
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
WBBJ
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
Missing Union County teen found safe in Alabama
A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Missing 84-year-old man found safe, TBI says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardeman County. The TBI said Friday the man has been found safe in Brownsville.
