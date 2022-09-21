Read full article on original website
Athens News
Iron Skillet
Come out and enjoy live music from Iron Skillet , local band performing eclectic music for over 25 years, covering classic rock and outlaw country. Featuring Columbus based singer/songwriter Craig Null from 6pm to 7pm. Band takes stage at 7pm to 11pm. Mel's Roadhouse 10971 State route 550 Athens.
Athens News
Garden Party and Artist Reception
Eastside Community Garden (by the East State Street Dog Park) Please join us for this special community-wide celebration at our Eastside Community Garden! We'll be unveiling a new mural by Passionworks on the garden shed, plus celebrating 30 years of growing and sharing the harvest as part of an amazing network of support for the long-term work of growing regional food security. There will be garden walks, kids activities, light refreshments, live music, and good fellowship. Bring a lawn chair or blanket!
Athens News
Free Movie in the Park - Showing Hocus Pocus
FREE Movie In The Park showing of Hocus Pocus. The movie screen will be set up behind the Athens Community Center between the tennis courts and skate park. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. There will be free drinks & snacks available while supplies last. Movie will begin at dark. This event is sponsored by G&J Pepsi.
