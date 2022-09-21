Eastside Community Garden (by the East State Street Dog Park) Please join us for this special community-wide celebration at our Eastside Community Garden! We'll be unveiling a new mural by Passionworks on the garden shed, plus celebrating 30 years of growing and sharing the harvest as part of an amazing network of support for the long-term work of growing regional food security. There will be garden walks, kids activities, light refreshments, live music, and good fellowship. Bring a lawn chair or blanket!

