ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athens News

Iron Skillet

Come out and enjoy live music from Iron Skillet , local band performing eclectic music for over 25 years, covering classic rock and outlaw country. Featuring Columbus based singer/songwriter Craig Null from 6pm to 7pm. Band takes stage at 7pm to 11pm. Mel's Roadhouse 10971 State route 550 Athens.
ATHENS, OH
Athens News

Garden Party and Artist Reception

Eastside Community Garden (by the East State Street Dog Park) Please join us for this special community-wide celebration at our Eastside Community Garden! We'll be unveiling a new mural by Passionworks on the garden shed, plus celebrating 30 years of growing and sharing the harvest as part of an amazing network of support for the long-term work of growing regional food security. There will be garden walks, kids activities, light refreshments, live music, and good fellowship. Bring a lawn chair or blanket!
ATHENS, OH
Athens News

Free Movie in the Park - Showing Hocus Pocus

FREE Movie In The Park showing of Hocus Pocus. The movie screen will be set up behind the Athens Community Center between the tennis courts and skate park. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. There will be free drinks & snacks available while supplies last. Movie will begin at dark. This event is sponsored by G&J Pepsi.
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy