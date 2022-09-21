ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
floridapolitics.com

Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal

Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Toni Koraza

Florida voters are most concerned about inflation

People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence. Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.
JoAnn Ryan

Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
theevreport.com

Ford Breaks Ground At BlueOval City in West Tennessee

STANTON, Tenn. – Ford officially has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NBC Miami

Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
