States giving residents stimulus checks; What did Florida do?
While there are no plans for more federal stimulus checks, 17 states in the U.S. chose to give their residents payments to help offset economic hurdles from inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
floridapolitics.com
Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal
Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
Live updates: Florida Attorney General activates state price gouging hotline as TD 9 approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Depression 9, which could impact Florida as a major hurricane. Follow along with live updates below as Florida prepares for the storm:. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS.
Florida emergency officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
Emergency Management officials are urging all residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Florida voters are most concerned about inflation
People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence. Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
theevreport.com
Ford Breaks Ground At BlueOval City in West Tennessee
STANTON, Tenn. – Ford officially has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Pensacola Puerto Rican thankful family is safe after Hurricane Fiona
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With Hurricane Fiona causing problems in Puerto Rico, Pensacola resident Kairym Lisch is finding herself once again worrying for family and friends still living on her native island. “I was born and raised in Puerto Rico, then left when I was 17 to go to college in the U.S.,” Lisch said. […]
NBC Miami
DeSantis Aims for More Crackdowns on Chinese Communist Influence in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants more limits on Communist Party of China influence in the state. DeSantis held a news conference Thursday at Miami-Dade College's Wolfson Campus where he discussed recent actions he was taking against China and what he called "countries of concern" like Russia, Iran and Cuba. The...
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NBC Miami
Some Are Paying for Driving Tests to Speed Through Backup at Florida DMVs
As the backup continues at Florida DMVs, NBC 6 has also learned parents are shelling out money to get their child a drivers license faster. Driving schools like AB Auto Driving and Traffic School in Miami Gardens say they’re seeing business double all because of the backup at the DMV, but not everyone can afford that option.
NBC Miami
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
