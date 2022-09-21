Newly launched educational campaign leverages the vast Volta Media™ Network to influence the rapid transition to electric mobility. NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO – Volta, an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company, today announced the expansion of its Charging For All initiative with the launch of an evergreen educational platform displayed across the Volta Media™ Network, Volta’s social channels, and Volta’s website. This new campaign, with its “We’re all EV drivers, just some of us don’t know it yet” tagline, addresses consumers’ perceived concerns around EVs while shining a light on their numerous benefits and encouraging drivers to consider an EV for their next vehicle. Volta launched the witty yet informative creative in coordination with the start of National Drive Electric Week, but will display the campaign indefinitely demonstrating the company’s commitment to accelerating a clean transportation future.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO