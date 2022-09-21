Read full article on original website
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Toyota is Working on Five Technologies of the Future Right Now
Toyota is spending billions to keep drivers safe and the air clean with new technology.
RideApart
Battery Producer Says It's Made The Most Energy-Dense Li-Ion Battery Yet
As electric vehicles become more integral in various regions, related technologies also continue to advance. Batteries, in particular, are a constant source of concern. In 2022, range anxiety is still a real thing—although it has definitely been improving, particularly on the car and truck side of the equation. Lithium-ion...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
theevreport.com
Harbinger and Autel Announce Charging Partnership
LOS ANGELES and Port Washington, NY – Harbinger, a Los Angeles-based revolutionary vehicle and technology manufacturer poised to transform the medium-duty commercial electric vehicle industry, announced today its charging partnership with Autel Energy, an energy management company and leading provider of EV charging solutions. The partnership comes on the tail of both companies’ successful showing at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where Harbinger officially unveiled their company and flagship medium-duty electric truck platform to the world.
theevreport.com
Princeton NuEnergy (PNE) and Traxys North America Partner to Strengthen Battery Sustainability
BORDENTOWN, N.J. – Groundbreaking deal supports PNE’s sustainable battery technology and affirms Traxys’ position as a leader in driving forward the battery recycling industry. Princeton NuEnergy Inc. (PNE), a U.S-based innovative clean-tech startup focused on recycling, repurposing, and commercializing lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) materials from electric vehicles, consumer...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
nextbigfuture.com
Zinc Iron Stationary Flow Batteries
Shanghai-based WeView has raised US$56.5 million in several rounds of financing to commercialize the zinc-iron flow battery energy storage systems technology originally developed by ViZn Energy Systems. WeView plans to invest around RMB10 billion (US$1.4 billion) in its technology over the next five years, building a 5GW factory, research &...
theevreport.com
Volta Extends Its “Charging For All” Initiative
Newly launched educational campaign leverages the vast Volta Media™ Network to influence the rapid transition to electric mobility. NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO – Volta, an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company, today announced the expansion of its Charging For All initiative with the launch of an evergreen educational platform displayed across the Volta Media™ Network, Volta’s social channels, and Volta’s website. This new campaign, with its “We’re all EV drivers, just some of us don’t know it yet” tagline, addresses consumers’ perceived concerns around EVs while shining a light on their numerous benefits and encouraging drivers to consider an EV for their next vehicle. Volta launched the witty yet informative creative in coordination with the start of National Drive Electric Week, but will display the campaign indefinitely demonstrating the company’s commitment to accelerating a clean transportation future.
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
BMW to use cylindrical cells in next-gen battery to exceed 620-mile range
Come 2025, BMW will unveil its NEUE KLASSE (New Class) models with next-generation battery technology that uses cylindrical cells and can exceed the 620 miles (1,000 km) benchmark that has been set for electric vehicles, a company press release said last week. The company has already awarded contracts for the...
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
Autoweek.com
Audi Claims EV Model Dominance in the US—Beating Even Tesla
Audi reaffirms its commitment to going all electric, and so far counts five models in its North American lineup, with more than 8000 sold through the first half of 2022. Through 2026, when the automaker say it will introduce only EVs, Audi will invest 19 billion euros in electrification. It...
notebookcheck.net
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot
The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
teslarati.com
General Motors invests in stamping, new press lines for EV manufacturing
General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press lines for electric vehicle manufacturing at its Marion, Indiana, metal stamping operations plant. GM will invest $491 million to bring two new press lines to the Indiana plant, complete press and die upgrades, and renovate the...
theevreport.com
Toyota, Kenworth Prove Fuel Cell Electric Truck Capabilities
The ZANZEFF “Shore to Store” project proved fuel cell electric trucks can match diesel performance to provide a zero-emissions alternative ready for commercial deployment. PLANO, Texas – Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company are proud to announce they have proven the capabilities of their jointly designed heavy-duty, Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as a potential zero-emissions replacement of diesel-powered trucks with the completion of their operations in the Zero- and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) “Shore to Store” project at the Port of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles basin and the Inland Empire.
