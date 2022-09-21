Read full article on original website
Related
Woman sues Ramsey County alleging jail staff caused her 'catastrophic injuries' while in custody
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota woman is seeking upwards of $10 million from Ramsey County, claiming jail employees caused her "catastrophic injuries" and refused her medical treatment while in custody. A lawsuit filed in District Court on Sept. 15 alleges at least seven correctional officers engaged in "unconstitutional...
Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and...
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BCA identifies officer, man who exchanged gunfire inside Minneapolis home
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a Minneapolis man while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday. The BCA said Friday that Minneapolis Police Office Luke Rysavy fired his patrol pistol while responding to the 3400 block of 5th Street NE on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed
MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
How does the new Minneapolis public safety plan account for the shortage of MPD officers?
MINNEAPOLIS — The new public safety strategy in Minneapolis, known as "Operation Endeavor," promises to improve collaboration between law enforcement, prosecutors and community groups. But one of the agencies most central to the plan's success — the Minneapolis Police Department — has been dealing with a severe staffing shortage...
Man shot at Minneapolis intersection, later died
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning at an intersection just west of Stevens Square Park. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers from the 5th Precinct were sent to the intersection of Groveland and Nicollet Aves. on the report of a shooting. Officers found...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood
ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
Court hearings continue for Feeding our Future fraud suspects
Liban Alishire hid in an upstairs bedroom at his Brooklyn Center home at 9 a.m. Tuesday as federal agents knocked on his door. They had been surveilling him in the preceding days, noticing that he usually left for work at 8:30 a.m. But when his wife answered the door, she...
Police: Man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a man's death after Minneapolis police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday night. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander echoed that police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street NE just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
Charges filed for man who led police on chase resulting in Leneal Frazier’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who is accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now also charged in the July 2021 case. Cummings is still awaiting trial on manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MN Judicial Branch, Dept. of Education clash over nature of resumed payments to Feeding Our Future
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County judge is pushing back against comments made by Governor Tim Walz about the Feeding Our Future scandal that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. On Thursday, Walz said the Minnesota Department of...
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
10 years after her daughters were murdered, Jessica Peterson releases book about grief
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Ten years ago, a father murdered his three young daughters at their home in River Falls. The unimaginable act made headlines all around the world. Since then, the girls' mother, Jessica Peterson, has worked to keep their memory alive — from helping build a community playground to speaking engagements.
Crash in Arden Hills claims life of 23-month-old girl
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — A crash in the north metro during Monday morning's rush hour has claimed the life of a 23-month-old girl. Ramsey County sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 10 and Country Road 96 in Arden Hills on reports of a collision. When they arrived on scene deputies found a badly damaged pickup truck that had been struck in the passenger side by a school bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 years later: MFD's first all female crew is honored
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirty years ago this month, four women did something that had never been done before. They were the first all-female crew in the history of the Minneapolis Fire Department. All these years later, they got together again to share the highs, and lows, of such a distinction.
Hennepin County awards millions to local groups specializing in violence prevention
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is using pandemic emergency response funds to try to reduce violent crime. The county will award a total of $10 million in grants to local organizations that specialize in violence prevention. The grants have ranged from around $8,000-$700,000 per organization, and more than half of the money has already been distributed to almost 50 different groups.
Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night. Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.
Minneapolis city leaders unveil new public safety plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis leaders announced a new data-driven program Thursday in an effort to reduce crime across the city. The announcement comes after several reported shootings over the past week, including a deadly shooting Thursday morning near the intersection of Groveland Avenue and Nicollet Avenue. During a press conference...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0