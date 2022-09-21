ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
OAKDALE, MN
Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed

MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Man shot at Minneapolis intersection, later died

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning at an intersection just west of Stevens Square Park. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers from the 5th Precinct were sent to the intersection of Groveland and Nicollet Aves. on the report of a shooting. Officers found...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Police: Man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a man's death after Minneapolis police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday night. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander echoed that police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street NE just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crash in Arden Hills claims life of 23-month-old girl

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — A crash in the north metro during Monday morning's rush hour has claimed the life of a 23-month-old girl. Ramsey County sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 10 and Country Road 96 in Arden Hills on reports of a collision. When they arrived on scene deputies found a badly damaged pickup truck that had been struck in the passenger side by a school bus.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Public Safety
30 years later: MFD's first all female crew is honored

MINNEAPOLIS — Thirty years ago this month, four women did something that had never been done before. They were the first all-female crew in the history of the Minneapolis Fire Department. All these years later, they got together again to share the highs, and lows, of such a distinction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hennepin County awards millions to local groups specializing in violence prevention

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is using pandemic emergency response funds to try to reduce violent crime. The county will award a total of $10 million in grants to local organizations that specialize in violence prevention. The grants have ranged from around $8,000-$700,000 per organization, and more than half of the money has already been distributed to almost 50 different groups.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night. Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Minneapolis city leaders unveil new public safety plan

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis leaders announced a new data-driven program Thursday in an effort to reduce crime across the city. The announcement comes after several reported shootings over the past week, including a deadly shooting Thursday morning near the intersection of Groveland Avenue and Nicollet Avenue. During a press conference...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
