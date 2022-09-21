Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
wgac.com
Augusta Weekend Traffic and Ironman Routes
The Ironman 70.3 Race returns to Augusta this weekend. How will the race affect traffic?. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The following areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.:. Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect drivers this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic this coming weekend will be affected by the Ironman 70.3 competition. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to the Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta. The cyclists will return to the transition area at the Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.
Repurposed 5th Street pedestrian bridge set to open Saturday
The city's engineering department tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the plan is to have the bridge open Saturday morning, Sept. 24 just in time for the Ironman event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown business owners hoping 5th Street Bridge will boost business
For some downtown business owners like John Curry, the opening of the 5th Street Bridge could mean more customers for his business.
WRDW-TV
River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
Temporary lane closure Furys Ferry Road, Evans to Locks Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Furys Ferry Road roadway widening project continues with a temporary lane closure. The lane closure will be in the northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road starting Monday, September 26th to Friday, September 30th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Drivers are to expect […]
Daniel Field, commissioners square off over stormwater fee payments
Daniel Field officials are explaining their reasoning on why the airport owes almost $45,000 on its stormwater bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Regional Airport searches for local talent
Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season.
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
wgac.com
5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta
Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in August, up one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
yieldpro.com
Capital Square acquires multifamily community near Augusta for DST offering
Capital Square, one of the nation’s leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $26.8 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s unofficial low of 45 degrees at Augusta Regional Airport was just 2 degrees shy of the record low for today of 43 set all the way back in 1896, but we will be experiencing a warming trend for the weekend into early next week. The next several days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until possibly Friday when the remnants of likely hurricane Ian may affect our area. Another cold front will pass through Georgia-Carolina Sunday night into Monday bringing another shot of cool fall air to the region beginning Monday night.
Pedestrian dead in Greenwood Co. collision
One person died Wednesday after being hit buy a car in Greenwood County.
Comments / 0