ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Weekend Traffic and Ironman Routes

The Ironman 70.3 Race returns to Augusta this weekend. How will the race affect traffic?. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The following areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.:. Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect drivers this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic this coming weekend will be affected by the Ironman 70.3 competition. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to the Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg that will wind through south Augusta. The cyclists will return to the transition area at the Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
City
Waynesboro, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
WRDW-TV

River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Temporary lane closure Furys Ferry Road, Evans to Locks Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Furys Ferry Road roadway widening project continues with a temporary lane closure. The lane closure will be in the northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road starting Monday, September 26th to Friday, September 30th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Drivers are to expect […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironman 70 3#Broad St#Bay Street#Triathlon#Ironman#Google Maps
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects

Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxg.com

Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta

Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in August, up one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
AUGUSTA, GA
yieldpro.com

Capital Square acquires multifamily community near Augusta for DST offering

Capital Square, one of the nation’s leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $26.8 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Review; Sno-Cap

My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s unofficial low of 45 degrees at Augusta Regional Airport was just 2 degrees shy of the record low for today of 43 set all the way back in 1896, but we will be experiencing a warming trend for the weekend into early next week. The next several days will be dry with no rain in the forecast until possibly Friday when the remnants of likely hurricane Ian may affect our area. Another cold front will pass through Georgia-Carolina Sunday night into Monday bringing another shot of cool fall air to the region beginning Monday night.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy