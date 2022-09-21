Read full article on original website
Augusta University’s New Qualitative Research Lab is Now Open
Augusta University’s research community now has a hub for qualitative research available for faculty, graduate students and administrators of all colleges on campus. The Qualitative Research Lab, which opened this month in the Center for Social Science Research at Augusta University, offers consultation and support for qualitative social scientific research.
Richmond County School System Names Top Five Teacher of the Year Finalists
The Richmond County School System (RCSS) has named the five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Martina Anderson, Ebony Lindsey, Vanessa Patten, Melody Spires-Howe, and Shikara Willis. Martina Anderson is a media specialist at McBean Elementary School. A proud graduate of Glenn Hills High School,...
Masters to Host Job Expos for 2023 Tournament at Augusta University
For those who want to work at the Masters, this is the opportunity for you. Augusta National Golf Club will host two job expos for all students, alumni, faculty and staff to learn about opportunities to work during the tournament. The first job expo will be from 11 a.m. to...
Augusta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in August, up one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
Tiny Homes Community for Teens May Be Coming to Augusta
A non-profit is working toward building a tiny homes community in Augusta for teens aging out of the foster care system. The transition from childhood to adulthood is difficult for teens under the best circumstances. The Bridge Builder program is a bridge for those kids as they enter adult hood. See more.
Capital Square Acquires Multifamily Community near Augusta for DST Offerings
Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $26.8 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
