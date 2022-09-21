ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SOCCER
BBC

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. The Dutchman, 28 was diagnosed during a routine medical check-up on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Friday. He played once for the Netherlands in 2014 and joined Hertha last month. "We...
SOCCER
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Garrincha's spectacular string of performances at the Chile '62. Brazil was a one-man...
FIFA
BBC

Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA
BBC

West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages

West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
GAMBLING
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: 5 games you won't want to miss

The UEFA Nations League resumed on Wednesday, with Scotland beating Ukraine 3-0 in a rematch of June's World Cup qualifier. But the competition really gets going on Thursday. As was the case over the summer, FOX Sports and FuboTV will be broadcasting and/or streaming matches live across the United States. Unlike those matches, which came at the end of a long and grueling European club season, this month's games will be played less than two months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
UEFA
BBC

Champions League: Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans set to sue Uefa

More than 1,700 Liverpool fans who claim they were injured or left with psychological trauma at the chaotic Champions League Final are to sue Uefa, lawyers have said. European football's governing body is facing group actions over the final against Real Madrid in Paris. Uefa delayed kick-off by 35 minutes,...
UEFA
ESPN

Luis Enrique's Spain squad selection reflects players that fit his system, not the big names

First came the scaffolding platform. Then there was the giant screen. Now there's the walkie talkie too. When Spain's players turned up at their Las Rozas HQ this week for the final two games before the World Cup this winter, Luis Enrique gathered them together in the gym and explained that they would find that there was something different about their training kit. In the back of the vest, near where the GPS goes, he had added a little speaker, through which he could tell them exactly what to do.
MLS
ESPN

FC Cincinnati rallies to ease past Chivas in Leagues Cup Showcase

MLS teams continued their dominance over Liga MX as FC Cincinnati came from a goal down to beat Chivas 3-1 in a Leagues Cup Showcase match on Wednesday night. Second-half goals from Yuya Kubo, Calvin Harris and Brandon Vazquez offset an early strike from Chivas' Pavel Perez at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH

