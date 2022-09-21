Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the 8 projects included in this round of announcements. This is on top of the $62 million in awards for this program announced last month.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO