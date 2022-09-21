Read full article on original website
albanyceo.com
Albany Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
albanyceo.com
William H. Johnson Painting Workshops Set for October 22 & 29 at Albany Museum of Art
Two Saturday morning painting workshops at the Albany Museum of Art will give participants the opportunity to explore the shapes, colors, and symbolism employed by renowned American artist William H. Johnson, whose works are currently on view in the AMA Haley Gallery. The workshops are 10 am-noon on Saturdays Oct...
