ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
albanyceo.com

Albany Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy