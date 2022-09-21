Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $30M in Second Round of Homelessness and Housing Insecurity Grants
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the 8 projects included in this round of announcements. This is on top of the $62 million in awards for this program announced last month.
Georgia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan Approved by Federal Highway Administration
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Orders Social-Emotional Kits for Nearly 2,000 Georgia Pre-K Programs
The pandemic has resulted in both academic and social-emotional developmental declines among the nation's youngest children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is tackling children's social-emotional developmental needs head-on with the purchase of Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kits to provide to 3,800 Georgia Pre-K classrooms. The kits are funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
GA Regional Commissions See Rise in August Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in August. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
