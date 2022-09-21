ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courageous Conversations for College Students Set for Nov 11 at the Albany Museum of Art

The most difficult conversations in America today are the ones involving racial relations and racism. Courageous Conversations About Race, a program that has been conducted at the Albany Museum of Art periodically since 2018, offers a safe space where members of the community can use art as a means to foster constructive conversations that lead to better understanding, and to search for common ground.
Albany Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
