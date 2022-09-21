Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Notes: Seven at 7 Mile Creek opens in South Nashville
Avenue Construction and CET Holdings, both of Brentwood, have announced completion of Seven at 7 Mile Creek in South Nashville, which is being billed as workforce housing. Located at 4040 Travis Drive, the building features 129 apartments. Seven at 7 Mile Creek’s studio apartments lease for $1,200 to $1,300, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,440 (and up to $1,600).
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Scene
City Updates List of Flood Risk Homes, Prepares for Buyouts
Recent extreme floods have prompted buyouts of Nashville homes deemed too risky to continue living in. A combination of local, state and federal government entities have stepped in to offer exit packages to owners in South Nashville otherwise facing chronic devastating property damage. Two pieces of legislation — passed Tuesday...
Tennessee Tribune
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
foodgressing.com
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
williamsonherald.com
Area seamstress finds just the right pattern for helping others create special handbags
An aptitude for sewing and crafting has landed a Williamson County resident a new career and passion. Kathy Caudill designs sewing patterns that are easy to use as she provides written instructions, a cutting chart and everything the sewing enthusiast needs to create her convertible handbags. Caudill’s company is called...
‘Housing-First Approach’: Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness
Nashville's taking the "housing-first" approach, used by Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 110)￼
Are you sure you’re living the life that God intends? Sometimes we go a lifetime not knowing if we are “doing the right thing,” according to what God wants us to do. We’re not always sure if the correct decisions were made along life’s journey. But sometimes we follow God’s voice and take the ride as it comes, even when it may not seem comfortable.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Pride Publishing
Praise for Nashville’s 40th African Street Festival￼
Nashville was privy to celebrate the 40th African Street Festival taking place September 16-18 at Hadley Park. This celebratory and joyous event was well attended and praised by all those committed to learning and exploring more about our African American culture and heritage. Mother nature graced us with beautiful weather...
Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
Comments / 0