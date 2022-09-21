Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
Israeli researchers managed to produce 3D printer ink to make wooden objects
No more harmful plastics. It is pretty eco-friendly.
A miraculous soft robot has the power to split into smaller units and reassemble back to its original size
The future of drug delivery is bizarre and magnetic.
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
Picture this. You're walking down the street, and you're feeling...watched. No, there are no surveillance cameras, just a bunch of cars with googly eyes on them. It's not a dream; you're not in the Pixar movie Cars in the Pixar movie Cars, but in Takeo Igarashi's vision of the future.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
nationalinterest.org
Sixth-Generation Aircraft Will Control Fleets of Killer Drones
Unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft are being built to support sixth-generation manned aircraft. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that the manned variant of the emerging sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system will likely control as many as five drones at one time. This will introduce new tactics, massively expand the mission scope of stealth fighters, and enable dispersed networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
Chinese scientists discover cannonball-sized dinosaur eggs filled with crystals
Paleontologists have discovered cannonball-size dinosaur eggs filled with crystals in the Qianshan Basin in East China's Anhui province, Live Science reported. The fossilized, spherical eggs belong to a previously unknown dinosaur species and were found packed with calcite crystals. Though three eggs were dug up from the basin's soil, only two remain. The researchers who made the discovery said that the third was "lost and still in the process of collection".
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya
In the previous days, Australian scientists started working to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life and had positive results. The 1930s saw the demise of the last marsupial known as the thylacine. The team claims that the extinct thylacine may be revived with the use of stem cells and gene-editing technologies, and the first one might be "reintroduced" to the wild in the next ten years.
Chinese scientists experiment with ethylene and coal power for hypersonic travel
China is one step closer to achieving low cost hypersonic travel. Chinese researchers expect to significantly reduce the costs of commercial hypersonic travel with a novel engine using a combination of ethylene and coal powder, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)on Tuesday. In tests...
Researchers reveal dinosaurs may have been extinct before the meteorite hit
It has become general knowledge that the extinction of the dinosaurs was due to a large meteorite that hit Earth, but according to a new study, we may be wrong. The general belief was that dinosaurs lived in the Cretaceous period, but new research reveals that dinosaurs may have been extinct long ago.
How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
The breakthrough cooling system could benefit off-grid locations. MIT researchers develop breakthrough cooling tech requiring zero electricity and little maintenance. The system novelly brings together radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in one architecture. The device could cut global food shortages and provide a shelf-life extension for off-grid locations.
This scientist may have just solved how animals can sense direction using Earth's magnetic field
According to new research published in the European Physical Journal Special Topics, microscopic hair cells in animals' inner ears could act as effective biological compass needles. The development proves one of the leading theories behind animals' incredible ability to tap into Earth's magnetic field as a source of locational information.
Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot
Elon Musk is getting ready to unveil his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, and an improved smart summon feature as a top priority in the run-up to Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, was among the concepts that the company unveiled during its inaugural AI day and is prepared for release, news reports across sections of media noted on Tuesday.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Scientists drilled two miles into the tectonic plate to understand Japan’s ‘great earthquake’
Scientists from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Washington in the U.S. have discovered links to Japan's next "great earthquake" after drilling deep into the underseas. The researchers found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected after studying an earthquake...
NREL’s newly patented technology will generate electricity from ocean waves, lab claims
NREL — which specializes in the research and development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration, and sustainable transportation — has already taken out the patent of its unique distributed embedded energy converter technologies (DEEC-Tec). Thanks to DEEC-Tec, the company believes that one day it may bring...
