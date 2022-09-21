ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Interesting Engineering

US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
nationalinterest.org

Sixth-Generation Aircraft Will Control Fleets of Killer Drones

Unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft are being built to support sixth-generation manned aircraft. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that the manned variant of the emerging sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system will likely control as many as five drones at one time. This will introduce new tactics, massively expand the mission scope of stealth fighters, and enable dispersed networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists discover cannonball-sized dinosaur eggs filled with crystals

Paleontologists have discovered cannonball-size dinosaur eggs filled with crystals in the Qianshan Basin in East China's Anhui province, Live Science reported. The fossilized, spherical eggs belong to a previously unknown dinosaur species and were found packed with calcite crystals. Though three eggs were dug up from the basin's soil, only two remain. The researchers who made the discovery said that the third was "lost and still in the process of collection".
Interesting Engineering

MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya

In the previous days, Australian scientists started working to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life and had positive results. The 1930s saw the demise of the last marsupial known as the thylacine. The team claims that the extinct thylacine may be revived with the use of stem cells and gene-editing technologies, and the first one might be "reintroduced" to the wild in the next ten years.
Interesting Engineering

How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages

The breakthrough cooling system could benefit off-grid locations. MIT researchers develop breakthrough cooling tech requiring zero electricity and little maintenance. The system novelly brings together radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in one architecture. The device could cut global food shortages and provide a shelf-life extension for off-grid locations.
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot

Elon Musk is getting ready to unveil his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, and an improved smart summon feature as a top priority in the run-up to Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, was among the concepts that the company unveiled during its inaugural AI day and is prepared for release, news reports across sections of media noted on Tuesday.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

