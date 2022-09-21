In the previous days, Australian scientists started working to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life and had positive results. The 1930s saw the demise of the last marsupial known as the thylacine. The team claims that the extinct thylacine may be revived with the use of stem cells and gene-editing technologies, and the first one might be "reintroduced" to the wild in the next ten years.

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO