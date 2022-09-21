ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle opened up district play with a bang on Thursday night, defeating Frisco Memorial by a score of 51-13. The Eagles got on the board first on an 18-yard run from RJ Bunnell to give Argyle a 7-0 lead. The Warriors kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 after...
ARGYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Southlake, TX
Sports
Southlake, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Southlake, TX
Football
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX

Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dragon
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory

There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cravedfw

Best Burgers in Dallas 2022

We have compiled what we think are the better burs in Dallas. There is a list for chef burgers and FW burgers listed at the bottom of the article today. So many burgers were consumed that we decided to break the list apart in a few categories to keep it all fair.
DALLAS, TX
burlesontx.com

Alley Cats Entertainment breaks ground in Burleson

Alley Cats Entertainment, along with city officials, broke ground on their 40,000-square-foot family entertainment venue at 1258 SW Alsbury Boulevard Thursday, September 22, 2022. “We are thrilled for you to join our community,” said Burleson’s Mayor, Chris Fletcher, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is something that families in the area...
Dallas Observer

Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant

If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

SEVN Therapy Co. Is Now Open And Accepting New Patients!

SEVN Therapy Co. is now open and accepting new patients. If you're looking for individual therapy, marriage counseling or additional help for your kiddos, we'd love to be a resource. As a Southlake resident, I've long believed counseling needed a new look and feel. SEVN was designed for that exact...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy