Wildcats JV team will their way to another win
The Wildcats had a strong start last night against Liberty-Eylau with a 40 yard return by Ervine Iverson. A first down pass to Chris Adams for 17 yards and then Kaden Mitchell came right back to air for another first down pass this time to Iverson. On the next play Rose-Luke went for a 27 yard run but the touchdown was called back for a Wildcat holding penalty in the secondary. Mitchell picked up the first down on a bootleg run for 16 yards. Adams scored the first touchdown of the night on a quick swing pass from Mitchell. Torres’ extra point was good putting the JV out front 7-0.
How to Watch Purdue Football's Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic
Purdue football is back at home Saturday for its Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic, the final nonconference matchup of the season. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Southlake Style
Jaws Of Victory
When the Dragons last unveiled a new inflatable helmet for players to run through at the start of football games, seniors like Kaden Anderson, Owen Allen and Logan Anderson were just starting elementary school. The well-worn helmet served honorably as the hallmark of game time and was starting to show...
