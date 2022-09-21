Read full article on original website
Related
Lusk Herald
Tiger football gets first win of season at Saratoga
SARATOGA – Four hours on a bus tends to create tired legs, unfocused minds and long stretches between bathroom breaks, but the Niobrara County High School football team battled hard to earn their first win of the season Saturday afternoon in Carbon County. Neither team showed much offense early...
Southlake Style
Well Represented 2022
The football team isn’t the only group on the field with Dragon pride. Whether it’s with pom-poms, streamlined kicks, flags or instruments, these organizations spread school spirit throughout the Southlake community in their own special way. With the 2022-2023 season well underway, these students are ready to carry their Dragon pride in the new school year.
WHIZ
OAZ Radio Players of the Game
It’s time to announce the Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville players of the game for week five of the high school football season. One of this week’s players is Maysville running back Hayden Jarrett. He was honored as the WZVL player of the game. Jarrett had 100 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. He talked about how it feels to win the award and what went in to him having a great performance.
Southlake Style
Jaws Of Victory
When the Dragons last unveiled a new inflatable helmet for players to run through at the start of football games, seniors like Kaden Anderson, Owen Allen and Logan Anderson were just starting elementary school. The well-worn helmet served honorably as the hallmark of game time and was starting to show...
Comments / 0