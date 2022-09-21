Read full article on original website
High school football: Field goal with 14 seconds left lifts Buchholz over Vanguard
It can be argued that in recent years the kings of high school football in Alachua and Marion County, respectively, have been Buchholz and Vanguard. So, when they got together Friday night at Booster Stadium, a highly entertaining contest was expected. And the two teams didn’t disappoint, as the visiting Bobcats got a 37-yard field goal from Reed Rousseau with 14 seconds remaining to claim a 24-21 victory. ...
Wildcats JV team will their way to another win
The Wildcats had a strong start last night against Liberty-Eylau with a 40 yard return by Ervine Iverson. A first down pass to Chris Adams for 17 yards and then Kaden Mitchell came right back to air for another first down pass this time to Iverson. On the next play Rose-Luke went for a 27 yard run but the touchdown was called back for a Wildcat holding penalty in the secondary. Mitchell picked up the first down on a bootleg run for 16 yards. Adams scored the first touchdown of the night on a quick swing pass from Mitchell. Torres’ extra point was good putting the JV out front 7-0.
Southlake Style
Jaws Of Victory
When the Dragons last unveiled a new inflatable helmet for players to run through at the start of football games, seniors like Kaden Anderson, Owen Allen and Logan Anderson were just starting elementary school. The well-worn helmet served honorably as the hallmark of game time and was starting to show...
