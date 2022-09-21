The Wildcats had a strong start last night against Liberty-Eylau with a 40 yard return by Ervine Iverson. A first down pass to Chris Adams for 17 yards and then Kaden Mitchell came right back to air for another first down pass this time to Iverson. On the next play Rose-Luke went for a 27 yard run but the touchdown was called back for a Wildcat holding penalty in the secondary. Mitchell picked up the first down on a bootleg run for 16 yards. Adams scored the first touchdown of the night on a quick swing pass from Mitchell. Torres’ extra point was good putting the JV out front 7-0.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 20 HOURS AGO