Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
US News and World Report
N.Korea May Be Preparing to Test Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, S.Korea Military Says -Yonhap
(Reuters) - South Korea's military has detected signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, days before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The military detected preparations this week in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea,...
US News and World Report
African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power
ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Accuses Washington of 'Playing With Fire' Around Taiwan
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Saturday of "playing with fire" around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for "peaceful reunification" with the democratically-governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly-veiled reference to Washington. Tensions over...
US News and World Report
Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions in South China Sea
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there. Biden and Marcos held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines...
US News and World Report
King Charles Pictured With Official Red Box in New Photo
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has been pictured with his official red box in which the British monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new king takes up his official duties. The locked red despatch box is an image strongly associated with...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
South Korea Says North Korea Test-Fired Missile Toward Sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead of U.S. VP Harris Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it...
US News and World Report
The AP Interview: Marcos Wants to 'Reintroduce' Philippines
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home — if, that is, the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed.
US News and World Report
Biden Seeks Closer Ties With Philippines After 'Rocky' Past
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday in his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to work to strengthen relations with the Pacific nation after what he said had been some “rocky times” in the past. Meeting on the sidelines...
US News and World Report
'I Am Leaving Russia': Young Men Flee Draft, Finland to Restrict Entry
VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -When 27-year-old Nikita watched Russian President Vladimir Putin announce a military mobilisation while visiting his uncle in St Petersburg, he decided to leave his homeland. Two days later, he was crossing the border into Finland. "It is just insane. All my friends (are) in danger," said the...
Comments / 1