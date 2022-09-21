ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run

Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Sports
105.5 The Fan

Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States

Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Albertsons Stadium#Broncos#American Football#Boise State Bronco#Oxford Academic
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy