pasadenanow.com
Savor The 14th Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon in Pasadena Sunday
The premier major chocolate show in the Los Angeles area this millenium takes place at the 14th Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Pasadena Convention Center, where chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts gather to taste and experience the finest in artisan, gourmet and premium chocolate.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
coloradoboulevard.net
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena
The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
pasadenanow.com
Broadway Comes to Pasadena
One of the oldest community theater companies in California is gearing up for a new show, featuring the best of Broadway. Theatre Americana was formed in Altadena in 1935, through the Works Progress Administration (WPA), a far-reaching government program, led by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which created thousands of jobs for people in the entertainment industry.
pasadenanow.com
Assistance League of Pasadena’s Craft Fair Has Reopened, Offering Handcrafted Items by Seniors
After closing for over a month for summer reorganizing, Assistance League of Pasadena’s Craft Fair Gift Shop is now open to shop from a wide assortment of beautiful and unique handcrafted items. As the Assistance League of Pasadena’s senior philanthropy, the Craft Fair Gift Shop has operated as a...
pasadenanow.com
Equestrians Selected for 2023 Rose Parade
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced on Wednesday that 16 equestrian groups will ride in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner,” including two local units, the Pasadena-based Valley Hunt Club and Los Hermanos Banuelos from nearby Altadena. From the beginning, the Equestrian units...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
theregistrysocal.com
9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM
A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
pasadenanow.com
Saturday’s Lineup: The Best Things to Do In Pasadena Today
Restore + Explore: Forest Bathing with Debra Wilbur click for more information ». Discover pathways to restore emotional and physical well-being while exploring the beauty and tranquility of The Huntington with Restore + Explore. In this two-class session, Forest Bathing, Debra Wilbur leads a guided nature immersion experience. No previous expe …
pasadenanow.com
Symphonic Season of Colburn School Orchestra Starts October 1 at Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena
Colburn Orchestra, the flagship ensemble of the Colburn Conservatory of Music, which has performed throughout Southern California and Europe, is set to make a triumphant return to the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena for their 2022-23 season starting Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. “It’s wonderful for us to be in...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Weekend (And Beyond)
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Event Location: Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park & Nature Center. Cost: Free. Join Eaton...
pasadenanow.com
Transportation Advisory Commission OKs Draft Pasadena Pedestrian Plan
The Transportation Advisory Commission (TAC) during its Thursday meeting on voted unanimously to advance to the Municipal Services Committee the draft Pasadena Pedestrian Plan, which would ensure that walking in the city would be safer and more convenient. According to the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) presentation before the TAC, the...
LA’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour
When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
