Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
blackchronicle.com
University of Oklahoma Athletics
NORMAN — After wrapping up its best non-conference record (10-2) since 2013 last week, the Oklahoma volleyball team opens conference play on the road for the Red River Rivalry against No. 1 Texas. First serve is set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 inside Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, TX....
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Memorial Stadium (80,126) Line: Kansas State +13 (Caesars SportsBook) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 201, SXM App 964. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES.
Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater
No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Wildcats Varsity Team Traveling to Edmond to Play Deer Creek High School
The Ponca City High School Varsity football team will be in Edmond tonight to take on Deer Creek High School. If you can, travel to Edmond, fill the stands and help support the Ponca City Wildcats. If you can’t travel, you can listen to the game, play by play, with...
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
