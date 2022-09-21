Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
South Florida out of Ian's cone but system could hit state as hurricane
MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen overnight and could reach hurricane status Sunday but Broward and Miami-Dade counties are out of the storm's cone although it could still strike some part of Florida as a hurricane.Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order that now covers virtually all of the state of Florida and now just the two dozen counties that was originally covered under the original order.>>>>>PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Ian's path & effectsCBS Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said Saturday that the latest forecast models show the storm moving to the center of the Gulf of...
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
No. 3 Ohio State strikes early, easily hangs on vs. Wisconsin
C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns as No. 3 Ohio State scored early and often to defeat Wisconsin 52-21 in
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina scored on its first eight possessions to put away Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday night. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Gamecocks (2-2) — and was a welcome performance for an offense stuck near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference this season. Lloyd had scoring runs of 25, 14 and 7 yards, the first two that left fans’ jaws dropped and Charlotte defenders in disbelief. On the first, Lloyd cleanly hurdled safety Wayne Jones in the open field on the way to the end zone. On his second, Lloyd was stood up for what looked like a short gain before breaking free to put South Carolina ahead 28-14.
Kansas Jayhawks land commitment from Texas basketball combo guard Jamari McDowell
He blossomed this summer while playing for the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour AAU circuit.
University of Minnesota doctor provides help to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dr. Miguel Fiol says that anger is one of his biggest concerns a week after Hurricane Fiona caused record rainfall and flooding across Puerto Rico.Fiol is a doctor at the University of Minnesota and a native of Puerto Rico."My hometown Ponce, like Ponce de Leon, got hit the hardest with over thirty inches of rain, and they got big problems with flooding," Fiol said.Fiol is concerned that flooding could turn into more illness "I, as a doctor, am very concerned with water-born disease developing as time goes by, and the water is just stagnant there," Fiol said.More than half of...
