Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver? South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth invite the community to save lives and bring home the championship trophy for their team when they host a blood drive competition between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School. The drive will be held at multiple locations over the week of Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. The school that collects the most blood will be announced at the game on Friday, October 7. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special Winnersville Classic t-shirt.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO