Valdosta, GA

SGMC Announces New Leadership Roles in Information Services

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce two new leadership positions in the Information Services department. Zachary White has been named SGMC Director of Enterprise Applications, and Michael Spence has been named SGMC Director of Project Management. About Zach White. In the new role of Director of Enterprise Applications,...
MICHAEL SPENCE
SGMC and LifeSouth to Sponsor Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition

Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver? South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth invite the community to save lives and bring home the championship trophy for their team when they host a blood drive competition between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School. The drive will be held at multiple locations over the week of Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. The school that collects the most blood will be announced at the game on Friday, October 7. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special Winnersville Classic t-shirt.
VALDOSTA, GA
Valdosta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
VSU Brings Legendary Latin Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Flutist to Campus

Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium. Two days later the legendary jazz flutist performs live in concert with VSU’s Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
VSU Welcomes Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to Campus Sept. 26

Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will discuss “Behavioral Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in Valdosta State University’s Student Union Theater. Boggs’s visit to campus is sponsored by VSU’s College of Humanities and...
