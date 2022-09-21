WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO