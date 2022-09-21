Read full article on original website
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian has developed and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before hitting Florida. Latest models show the system making landfall next week, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County
Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
wtoc.com
Bryan County emergency crews prepared just in case with latest round of tropical activity
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s unclear exactly what areas will be impacted by the latest round of tropical activity, Bryan County’s emergency crews say it serves as a good reminder to be prepared. “We’re prepared, we’re ready, but we’re just urging the citizens to be prepared...
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
savannahceo.com
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
savannahceo.com
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
savannahceo.com
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
Dozens apply for Hilton Head Island home repair program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program. Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms. The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the […]
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
Savannah NAACP to host Chatham County DA at mass meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Branch NAACP will hold an in-person meeting with a special presentation by Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones on Sunday, Sept. 25. The mass meeting will start at 4 p.m. at First African Baptist Church located at 125 Montgomery Street. Guest speaker DA Cook Jones will discuss reforms […]
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
southmag.com
New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah
The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
