The Havre Blue Ponies defeated the Custer County Cowboys Friday night 26 to 0!. Kale VanCampen, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another two. In the first quarter Kale VanCampen pitched a 52-yard pass to Trey Gary. In the third quarter VanCampen once again hit an 11-yard touchdown pass, giving Havre a 14-0 lead. VanCampen had TD runs of 20 and 25 yards. The Blue Ponies defense had their second shut out of the season.

MILES CITY, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO