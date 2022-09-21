Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
savannahceo.com
HUGS to Host Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night Fundraiser on Oct. 14
Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island. The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open...
savannahceo.com
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
savannahceo.com
Savannah-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Cookie Fundraiser September 20 to Benefit CURE Childhood Cancer
WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”
savannahceo.com
St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen
With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
savannahceo.com
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
savannahceo.com
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
savannahceo.com
Industrial Site Completes $38 Million Remediation Project in Savannah
SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah recently completed a landmark environmental remediation project. This $38 million, privately funded project is for the 755-acre multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site with a focus on sustainability. See more.
savannahceo.com
Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center
Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
RELATED PEOPLE
savannahceo.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection Partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection are partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Friday, September 23, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bryan County Family Connection located at 40 South Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia.
Comments / 0