Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

HUGS to Host Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night Fundraiser on Oct. 14

Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island. The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
savannahceo.com

Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup

Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Savannah-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Cookie Fundraiser September 20 to Benefit CURE Childhood Cancer

WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen

With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
savannahceo.com

Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive

OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center

Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
SAVANNAH, GA
Person
Christ
savannahceo.com

United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection Partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program

United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection are partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Friday, September 23, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bryan County Family Connection located at 40 South Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

