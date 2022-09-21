CURE Childhood Cancer Partners with Sommers Oil Company and Shell Gasoline for ‘The Giving Pump’ Charity Event

Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
Savannah-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Cookie Fundraiser September 20 to Benefit CURE Childhood Cancer
WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”
Abbie DeLoach Foundation Sponsors True Blue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race on Sept. 24/In Statesboro and Virtual
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) is a proud sponsor of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the Recreation Activity Center (RAC), 2687 Akins Blvd. in Statesboro, which lead up to the day’s spirited GSU football game against Ball State University.
Industrial Site Completes $38 Million Remediation Project in Savannah
SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah recently completed a landmark environmental remediation project. This $38 million, privately funded project is for the 755-acre multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site with a focus on sustainability. See more.
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center
Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
Publix Activates Disaster Relief Register Donation Campaign to Support Efforts in Puerto Rico
Publix is activating a register campaign to allow customers to assist Puerto Rico in response to the effects of Hurricane Fiona. Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in the Jacksonville, Lakeland and Miami divisions, and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross. This will help the American Red Cross to respond and help people recover from the effects of the storm.
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection Partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection are partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Friday, September 23, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bryan County Family Connection located at 40 South Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia.
GA Regional Commissions See Rise in August Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in August. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen
With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Orders Social-Emotional Kits for Nearly 2,000 Georgia Pre-K Programs
The pandemic has resulted in both academic and social-emotional developmental declines among the nation's youngest children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is tackling children's social-emotional developmental needs head-on with the purchase of Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kits to provide to 3,800 Georgia Pre-K classrooms. The kits are funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $30M in Second Round of Homelessness and Housing Insecurity Grants
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the 8 projects included in this round of announcements. This is on top of the $62 million in awards for this program announced last month.
Georgia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan Approved by Federal Highway Administration
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
HUGS to Host Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night Fundraiser on Oct. 14
Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island. The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open...
