Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
Concert Restored: Orchestra Returns to Unfinished Performance
Valdosta Symphony Guild returns this weekend to the night that the lights went out in Georgia. Or at least on the night in 2014 when a power outage interrupted the VSO performance of Mussorgsky/Ravel's "Pictures at an Exhibition." See more.
valdostaceo.com
SGMC and LifeSouth to Sponsor Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition
Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver? South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth invite the community to save lives and bring home the championship trophy for their team when they host a blood drive competition between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School. The drive will be held at multiple locations over the week of Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. The school that collects the most blood will be announced at the game on Friday, October 7. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special Winnersville Classic t-shirt.
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Fire Department Shows School Spirit with Custom Designed Helmets
The Valdosta Fire Department is showing their school pride with new gear designed for Fire Prevention Week in October. Chief Boutwell and Deputy Chief Haynes visited with the school superintendents and presented them with helmets displaying firefighting school mascots. See more.
valdostaceo.com
Reunion Returns to Scott Park
Scott Park filled with music and vendors for the community-wide family reunion Saturday. The community-wide family reunion is an annual event hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, which invites families to come out for a day of activities, said Yurshema Flanders, chairperson for the community-wide family reunion. See more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostaceo.com
Susan Nebel & Kaorrelle Trollman of the United Way on In-house Programs
Susan Nebel & Kaorrelle Trollman of the Greater Valdosta United Way talk about their programs and services offered to those in the region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
valdostaceo.com
VSU Brings Legendary Latin Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Flutist to Campus
Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium. Two days later the legendary jazz flutist performs live in concert with VSU’s Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
floridaescape.com
Busy Bee Gas Station
If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Middle School Teacher Awarded the Bright Ideas Grant from Colquitt EMC
VMS band teacher Curtis Kimbrough received the $1000 grant to help offset costs for his students to participate in the VMS band program. The money will be used to purchase equipment and uniform shirts for community performances. Congratulations Wildcats!
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
Emergency management leaders encourage people to have a plan
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
WALB 10
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
douglasnow.com
Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft
Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
WALB 10
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Times are changing at public universities. Some degree programs are growing, some are going away entirely. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. One of those programs is a masters of music education. While the...
Comments / 0