St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen
With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
Industrial Site Completes $38 Million Remediation Project in Savannah
SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah recently completed a landmark environmental remediation project. This $38 million, privately funded project is for the 755-acre multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site with a focus on sustainability. See more.
Alaina Hellofs Joins Thomas & Hutton
Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Savannah office. Alaina Hellofs joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department in Savannah as a Designer. Alaina recently obtained a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from Clemson University. As a student, Alaina interned in health, safety, and environmental compliance for an automation machinery manufacturing company. She is certified in Hazardous Waste Management and Shipping for Environmental Professionals and Mechanical Design. Alaina is an active member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the National Ground Water Association (NGWA). As a Designer, Alaina assists in developing plans, designs, and permits for water and wastewater infrastructure projects throughout coastal Georgia.
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
Abbie DeLoach Foundation Sponsors True Blue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race on Sept. 24/In Statesboro and Virtual
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) is a proud sponsor of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the Recreation Activity Center (RAC), 2687 Akins Blvd. in Statesboro, which lead up to the day’s spirited GSU football game against Ball State University.
Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center
Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection Partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection are partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Friday, September 23, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bryan County Family Connection located at 40 South Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia.
Savannah-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Cookie Fundraiser September 20 to Benefit CURE Childhood Cancer
WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”
HUGS to Host Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night Fundraiser on Oct. 14
Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) will host its annual Boo Bash Masquerade & Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. in The Grandview Event Center at Hotel Tybee, located at 1401 Strand Avenue on Tybee Island. The fun-filled evening will feature catering by Kirk Blaine, open...
