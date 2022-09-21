Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Savannah office. Alaina Hellofs joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department in Savannah as a Designer. Alaina recently obtained a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from Clemson University. As a student, Alaina interned in health, safety, and environmental compliance for an automation machinery manufacturing company. She is certified in Hazardous Waste Management and Shipping for Environmental Professionals and Mechanical Design. Alaina is an active member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the National Ground Water Association (NGWA). As a Designer, Alaina assists in developing plans, designs, and permits for water and wastewater infrastructure projects throughout coastal Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO