Six Savannah Country Day School Seniors Selected as Semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
savannahceo.com
St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen
With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
hiltonheadmonthly.com
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HONORS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO
During her years of dedicated service, 54 houses were built in Bluffton and another 14 houses were built in Ridgeland. In addition, Wirth worked with the Town of Hilton Head to secure a donation of land for the first Habitat community on the Island. The Glen, being built in two phases, will ultimately be the home for 32 families.
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Hires: OCTOBER 2022
Don Myhan has joined The Seabrook of Hilton Head as director of human resources. He has more than 40 years of human resources experience in the private sector and as a consultant. Myhan will be responsible for The Seabrook’s employee relations, HR policies, recruiting, benefits, organizational development, and more. Myhan is a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala.
getnews.info
The Social at Savannah Offers Five-Star Service to Its Five-Star Residents
The senior living community is proud to highlight its outstanding dining services. Savannah, Georgia – September 23, 2022 – According to multiple polls and surveys conducted among residents at senior living communities all over the country, two of the major factors that determine their satisfaction levels with their accommodations are meal quality and service. It is with this thought in mind that The Social at Savannah, a senior living community based out of Savannah, Georgia, wishes to highlight their outstanding dining services program.
allongeorgia.com
Ten Bulloch County Teachers Receive $2.5K in Extra Yard for Teachers Grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in the competitive grant application submitted to GA...
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
savannahceo.com
Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center
Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.
Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
savannahceo.com
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
wtoc.com
Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
savannahceo.com
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
savannahceo.com
Industrial Site Completes $38 Million Remediation Project in Savannah
SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah recently completed a landmark environmental remediation project. This $38 million, privately funded project is for the 755-acre multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site with a focus on sustainability. See more.
wtoc.com
Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
savannahceo.com
Step One Automotive Group Unveil Pink Wagoneer for Paint the Town Pink Fundraising Campaign
Step One Automotive Group and community partner St. Joseph's/Candler Telfair Mammography Fund will unveil an all new 2022 pink Wagoneer in a fundraising campaign for Paint the Town Pink. With a goal of 6,000 signatures to equal a $6,000 donation, Step One will dedicate the month of October to meeting these goals. The pink Wagoneer will be unveiled at 11:00am onFriday, September 23rd at the Step One Auto’s 1011 Chatham Center Drivelocation.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
New Hope in Christ dedicates new mobile church to Gil Riggs
In what was a chance meeting with Todd Belcher over six years ago led Kathy Riggs to partner with New Hope in Christ and help launch a mobile church ministry in Statesboro. As a favor for a friend to take pictures at an event six years ago, Kathy had the opportunity to meet Todd Belcher and hear his powerful testimony. She was so moved by his story that she knew she wanted everyone to hear his testimony.
