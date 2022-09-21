Six Savannah Country Day School Seniors Selected as Semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

The senior living community is proud to highlight its outstanding dining services. Savannah, Georgia – September 23, 2022 – According to multiple polls and surveys conducted among residents at senior living communities all over the country, two of the major factors that determine their satisfaction levels with their accommodations are meal quality and service. It is with this thought in mind that The Social at Savannah, a senior living community based out of Savannah, Georgia, wishes to highlight their outstanding dining services program.

