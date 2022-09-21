Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
savannahceo.com
Over the Moon Diaper Bank's 3rd Annual Community Diaper Drive
OVER THE MOON Diaper Bank is holding our 3rd annual Community Diaper Drive, September 18th through September 30th, 2022. You may help by dropping off diapers, training pants, or unscented baby wipes at any of the 20 public donation collection barrel sites throughout the Coastal Empire, and you can see the list of donation sites on our website (http://www.otmdiaperbank.org/events/).
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
savannahceo.com
Savannah Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian has developed and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before hitting Florida. Latest models show the system making landfall next week, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
savannahceo.com
Industrial Site Completes $38 Million Remediation Project in Savannah
SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah recently completed a landmark environmental remediation project. This $38 million, privately funded project is for the 755-acre multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site with a focus on sustainability. See more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
savannahceo.com
Savannah-area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Cookie Fundraiser September 20 to Benefit CURE Childhood Cancer
WHAT: On Tuesday, September 20, select Savannah-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate 100% of proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookies sales to CURE Childhood Cancer. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we’re humbled to partner with CURE to support children fighting this disease,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon. “With the help of our guests, we can make an impact on the lives of kids in our community.”
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
savannahceo.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection Partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program
United Way of the Coastal Empire and Bryan County Family Connection are partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Friday, September 23, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bryan County Family Connection located at 40 South Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia.
savannahceo.com
Keep Savannah Beautiful & Sanitation Department to host Great Savannah Fall Community Cleanup
Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and organizations are encouraged to sign up by registering online at savannahga.gov/communitycleanup or contacting Carliss Bates at this email. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 14.
savannahceo.com
Choate Construction Company and Marlboro Development Team Support Ground-breaking on CAE’s Business Aviation Training Center
Choate Construction and Marlboro Development Team recently played a key role in the ground-breaking of CAE’s business aviation training center near Gulfstream’s Headquarters in Savannah, GA. This two-story, ultra-modern facility will be the fifth of its kind in the United States, as CAE, an international high technology company, continues to expand its global training network.
Local experts say medical marijuana could help with health issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, about 3.4 million people nationwide deal with epilepsy, and in most cases, these people rely on medication for treatment. But, experts say using medical marijuana like THC gummies or edibles can be a safe and better alternative. Dr. […]
savannahceo.com
St. Joseph's/Candler's Foundations Board Welcomes Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen
With extensive leadership experience in both corporate communications and volunteer projects and a lifelong focus on her community, Elizabeth Lientz Macfadyen will be an invaluable asset to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations Board of Trustees. The Board is thrilled to welcome her as a new member. Macfadyen is a Savannah...
Dozens apply for Hilton Head Island home repair program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program. Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms. The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
Comments / 0