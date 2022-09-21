Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
Turnto10.com
Superior Court judge injured after confrontation
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
iheart.com
Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault
A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Ex-Mayor ID’d as One of the Bodies Found in Her Rhode Island Home
One of two “severely decomposed” bodies discovered this week in the home of Susan Menard, once the mayor of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was confirmed to be her, state officials said Wednesday. The identity of the second person, believed to be a man in his 70s, has not been confirmed, and an investigation into the pair’s cause or causes of death is ongoing, according to the Office of State Medical Examiners. Menard was Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, as well as its first female one. She took up office in 1995, serving until she stepped down in 2009. Her body was found on...
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
Decomposed body found in home confirmed to be that of a former Rhode Island mayor, officials say
One of two bodies found in severe states of decomposition in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard this week has been confirmed to be hers, state health officials confirmed. Menard, Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, was in office from 1995 to 2009, according to the city’s website.
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
NECN
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant
The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
Turnto10.com
Death of U.S. Marine veteran ruled a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was the murder nobody knew about except for the suspected killer. Providence police revealed the death of a retired United States Marine was a homicide on Wednesday. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said 75-year-old Robert Fountaine was killed inside his home on Ethan Street...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
