ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Superior Court judge injured after confrontation

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Golocal
iheart.com

Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault

A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation

A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Mayor ID’d as One of the Bodies Found in Her Rhode Island Home

One of two “severely decomposed” bodies discovered this week in the home of Susan Menard, once the mayor of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was confirmed to be her, state officials said Wednesday. The identity of the second person, believed to be a man in his 70s, has not been confirmed, and an investigation into the pair’s cause or causes of death is ongoing, according to the Office of State Medical Examiners. Menard was Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, as well as its first female one. She took up office in 1995, serving until she stepped down in 2009. Her body was found on...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant

The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Death of U.S. Marine veteran ruled a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was the murder nobody knew about except for the suspected killer. Providence police revealed the death of a retired United States Marine was a homicide on Wednesday. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said 75-year-old Robert Fountaine was killed inside his home on Ethan Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy