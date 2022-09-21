Applications are now open for the Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship. MSU graduate students in any field of study who are engaged in practice and/or research that has to do with adverse childhood experiences, whether or not their work is focused on children, may apply (the applicant's work does not have to be on young children or parents of young children exclusively – it can extend to populations of any age as long as it is connected to the impacts of adversity in childhood). The fellowship aims to support students who are practitioners and/or researchers who will use the funding to learn more about a subject that will make them more effective in the area of preventing or addressing the impact of adversity in childhood.

