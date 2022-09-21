Read full article on original website
Related
msu.edu
Environment links to cancer focus of new Michigan study
LANSING – A new University of Michigan study aims to understand how environmental exposures in Michigan contribute to cancer. The Michigan Cancer and Research on the Environment Study, or MI-CARES, is largely motivated by Michigan’s history of toxic environmental exposures and environmental injustice, said Sara Snyder, the project director.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
msu.edu
Driving a greener future: Electric vehicle fleet arrives on MSU’s campus
Kicking off National Drive Electric Week, Michigan State University, in partnership with Consumers Energy, is showcasing a fleet of 40 new electric vehicles and an upgraded campus charging infrastructure. This week is a nationwide campaign of events that raise awareness of the many benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles. MSU’s...
theonlycolors.com
Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'. People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
msu.edu
Call for Applications: Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship
Applications are now open for the Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship. MSU graduate students in any field of study who are engaged in practice and/or research that has to do with adverse childhood experiences, whether or not their work is focused on children, may apply (the applicant's work does not have to be on young children or parents of young children exclusively – it can extend to populations of any age as long as it is connected to the impacts of adversity in childhood). The fellowship aims to support students who are practitioners and/or researchers who will use the funding to learn more about a subject that will make them more effective in the area of preventing or addressing the impact of adversity in childhood.
msu.edu
Student view: Powwow of Love celebrates Native American heritage
Stevie Quijas (he/they) is a third-year student studying social relations and policy in James Madison College. Quijas serves on the executive board for the North American Indigenous Student Organization at MSU. He is interested in pursuing a career in tribal and environmental law. As I stepped onto campus for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Fast Casual
Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Comments / 0