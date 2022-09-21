ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Environment links to cancer focus of new Michigan study

LANSING – A new University of Michigan study aims to understand how environmental exposures in Michigan contribute to cancer. The Michigan Cancer and Research on the Environment Study, or MI-CARES, is largely motivated by Michigan’s history of toxic environmental exposures and environmental injustice, said Sara Snyder, the project director.
Call for Applications: Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship

Applications are now open for the Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship. MSU graduate students in any field of study who are engaged in practice and/or research that has to do with adverse childhood experiences, whether or not their work is focused on children, may apply (the applicant's work does not have to be on young children or parents of young children exclusively – it can extend to populations of any age as long as it is connected to the impacts of adversity in childhood). The fellowship aims to support students who are practitioners and/or researchers who will use the funding to learn more about a subject that will make them more effective in the area of preventing or addressing the impact of adversity in childhood.
EAST LANSING, MI
Student view: Powwow of Love celebrates Native American heritage

Stevie Quijas (he/they) is a third-year student studying social relations and policy in James Madison College. Quijas serves on the executive board for the North American Indigenous Student Organization at MSU. He is interested in pursuing a career in tribal and environmental law. As I stepped onto campus for the...
EAST LANSING, MI
