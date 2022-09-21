ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash shuts down I-10 east just outside Deming

UPDATE: The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that I-10 east is now open following a crash. The crash was described as a multiple CMV crash. DEMING, New Mexico -- I-10 eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash just east of Deming. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use extreme caution. Motorists should The post Crash shuts down I-10 east just outside Deming appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KTSM

Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash involving pedestrian near downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers

“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Discover Las Cruces Public Art with a Scavenger Hunt

The Las Cruces Public Art Program introduces “Discover Las Cruces Public Art,” a public art audio stories pilot program, with a scavenger hunt beginning Oct. 3, 2022, through the end of the October. Nine public art pieces from the Las Cruces public art collection were chosen by the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso

Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

In the air again: Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico resets

Thirty-two veterans of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts are taking to the sky Sept. 29 after a two-year Covid hiatus as part of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico’s (HFSNM) next journey to Washington, D.C. Among them are people from across the southern part of the state including Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, Mimbres, Silver City, El Paso and Socorro, Texas, according to Honor Flight team leader and videographer Elaine Prickett.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
EL PASO, TX

