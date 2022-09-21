Read full article on original website
KVIA
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
Crash shuts down I-10 east just outside Deming
UPDATE: The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that I-10 east is now open following a crash. The crash was described as a multiple CMV crash. DEMING, New Mexico -- I-10 eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash just east of Deming. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use extreme caution. Motorists should The post Crash shuts down I-10 east just outside Deming appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Parts of Las Cruces without electricity due to downed power lines
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A downed power line in Las Cruces disrupted power for some Las Crucens Monday. The area affected is in the 5300 block of Cortez Drive in Las Cruces. El Paso Electric stated its working to restore power to 3,625 customers. The utility is expecting...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market ‘Temporarily’ Relocates to ‘Tour the City’
Don’t go downtown this Saturday, September 24, to support local vendors at the Downtown Art and Farmers Market. They won't be there. The market is “temporarily relocating” from its cozy downtown spot in the Union Plaza District and heading to the wide-open space of the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso again.
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
KVIA
Crash involving pedestrian near downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
KFOX 14
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers
“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
spotlightepnews.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots, all are invited to experience Indian tradition, food and culture
EL PASO, Texas –– Enjoy a burst of color, the aroma of fresh flowers and the tastes of India when the Festival of Chariots returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, October 8, 2022!. The Festival of Chariots, an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition, will be...
las-cruces.org
Discover Las Cruces Public Art with a Scavenger Hunt
The Las Cruces Public Art Program introduces “Discover Las Cruces Public Art,” a public art audio stories pilot program, with a scavenger hunt beginning Oct. 3, 2022, through the end of the October. Nine public art pieces from the Las Cruces public art collection were chosen by the...
WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
lascrucesbulletin.com
In the air again: Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico resets
Thirty-two veterans of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts are taking to the sky Sept. 29 after a two-year Covid hiatus as part of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico’s (HFSNM) next journey to Washington, D.C. Among them are people from across the southern part of the state including Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, Mimbres, Silver City, El Paso and Socorro, Texas, according to Honor Flight team leader and videographer Elaine Prickett.
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
