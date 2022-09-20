Human remains found on Jones Island believed to be man missing since May

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police believe that human remains found washed ashore on Jones Island could belong to a missing Tybee Island man last seen in May.

On Sept. 20 around 8 a.m., Jasper County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island, near the mouth of the Savannah River on the South Carolina side of the waterway. The area is only accessible by boat.

Jasper County deputies contacted the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) after the remains were found.

Among the remains were personal items, including a wallet, cash, and an ID card belonging to 44-year-old Corey Joseph White, of Tybee Island.

White was reported missing on May 5, 2022.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has sent the remains for autopsy and positive identification. This remains an active investigation.